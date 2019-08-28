Kozhikode

Loco staff urge Centre to shelve Bibek Debroy panel

Call to rescind decision to privatise railway ticketing

The All India Loco Running Staff Association has urged the Centre to shelve the Bibek Debroy Committee for “Mobilisation of resources for major Railway projects and restructuring of Railway Ministry and Railway Board” to be executed under the 100-day plan of the Narendra Modi government.

In its biennial conference, the association attached to the Palakkad division also demanded the Ministry of Railways to rescind its decision to privatise railway ticketing and hand over the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Besides, they protested against the proposal to appoint ex-servicemen on a contract basis in permanent posts and demanded proportionate increase in the salary scale of the running staff in accordance with their workload.

The Railways should implement the order of the Central Labour Commission and Tribunals in this connection.

Also, enhance the safety which has been the biggest concern of the Railways, association secretary M. Vinod said.

M. Krishnan, secretary general Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers, inaugurated the conference while K.A.S. Mani, vice president of the Central unit, inaugurated the the golden jubilee celebrations of the association.

Felicitation

The conference also felicitated the old-time members. P. Mathew Syriac, general secretary, Dakshina Railway Employees Union, and Sunil Kumar, secretary general, All India Station Masters’ Association, took part. P. Vijayakumar, zonal vice president of the association, presided over the inaugural session.

The conference also elected new office-bearers: V.K. Mukundan (president), V.P. Biju (secretary) and E.V. Rajesh (treasurer).

