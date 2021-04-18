Lockdown-like situation in Kozhikode as curbs come into force

Restrictions likely to continue on Sundays as Health dept. expects more cases to be reported in coming days following mass tests

Kozhikode district had a lockdown-like air around it on Sunday when the restrictions imposed by the administration to contain COVID-19 pandemic came into force. The curbs are likely to continue on Sundays in the coming weeks until the situation improves.

Police personnel were seen blocking vehicles on the roads to check the purpose of travellers. Those not wearing face masks were asked to cough up fines. In Kozhikode city, public places such as the Kozhikode beach and S.M. Street, which normally see a large number of visitors and shoppers, respectively, on Sundays wore almost a deserted look. People who were roaming around aimlessly or on vehicles were asked to go home. However, there were no reports of imposition of force. Public transport functioned as usual, but there was hardly any rush. It looked like the people themselves did not venture out on their own.

The Health Department expects more cases to be reported in the coming days in the aftermath of the 40,000-odd tests held over a period of two days from Friday. Steps are being taken to handle the surge and those who are tested positive and their contacts will be isolated and quarantined to contain the spread. District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao held an online meeting of oxygen cylinder manufacturers and suppliers to discuss the availability. Both of them claimed that the district had enough stock. The private and government hospitals in the district are bringing cylinders from manufacturing units in Malappuram and Kannur and there are two filling units in Kozhikode as well. Mr. Rao promised them round-the-clock power supply for the functioning of these units.

Ward number 24 in Koyilandy Municipality, ward number 12 in Kattippara grama panchayat, and ward number 13 in Kadalundi grama panchayat have been declared critical containment zones where people are not supposed to venture out for non-essential needs. Gathering of people is not allowed and shops selling essential goods can remain open till 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, officials said that 22 wards within the Kozhikode Corporation had been declared as containment zones so far. As many as 2,920 people attended the mega vaccination camps held at seven venues across the city. Kozhikode Corporation is meeting on Monday to discuss the pandemic scenario in the city. Vaccination drives will be held at 121 places in the city on Monday.