Locals protest again at Avikkal Thodu after visit by team of experts

Local residents stepped up protest against the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) project at Avikkal Thodu following the visit of the technical committee of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) to the site on Friday.

The area had remained largely peaceful as there was no move by the Kozhikode Corporation to proceed with the construction of the plant in the last two months. However, locals rushed to the site on Saturday and prevented officials from doing their work, despite heavy police presence in the area.

The expert panel of 10 members from Thiruvananthapuram under the AMRUT technical committee had visited the site to assess the feasibility of constructing the plant on the instructions of the AMRUT chief engineer. However, they had to return without completing their work. The police later removed the protesters from the site.

The incident gains importance considering the controversy over the credibility of the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by Ram Biologicals, an agency blacklisted by the State Suchitwa Mission. However, the Corporation maintained that the DPR had no flaws. The protest committee alleged that the plot meant for the plant was a landfill on the Avikkal canal and unsuitable for it.

The protest committee led by convenor Irfan Habeeb requested the Corporation not to go ahead with the project without paying heed to the public.