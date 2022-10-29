Locals protest again at Avikkal Thodu after visit by team of experts

Area had remained largely peaceful as there was no move by the Kozhikode Corporation to proceed with the construction of the sewage treatment plant in the last two months

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 29, 2022 20:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Local residents stepped up protest against the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) project at Avikkal Thodu following the visit of the technical committee of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) to the site on Friday.

The area had remained largely peaceful as there was no move by the Kozhikode Corporation to proceed with the construction of the plant in the last two months. However, locals rushed to the site on Saturday and prevented officials from doing their work, despite heavy police presence in the area.

The expert panel of 10 members from Thiruvananthapuram under the AMRUT technical committee had visited the site to assess the feasibility of constructing the plant on the instructions of the AMRUT chief engineer. However, they had to return without completing their work. The police later removed the protesters from the site.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident gains importance considering the controversy over the credibility of the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by Ram Biologicals, an agency blacklisted by the State Suchitwa Mission. However, the Corporation maintained that the DPR had no flaws. The protest committee alleged that the plot meant for the plant was a landfill on the Avikkal canal and unsuitable for it.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The protest committee led by convenor Irfan Habeeb requested the Corporation not to go ahead with the project without paying heed to the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app