Locals, police clash over laying of SilverLine survey stones at Kallai in Kozhikode district

The move by Revenue officials to lay survey stones for the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project led to a clash between local people and the police at Kallai in Kozhikode district on Monday. The anti-K-Rail activists uprooted the survey stones and threw them into the Kallai river nearby.

The officials, who had turned up without notice near Pallikandy in Kallai, laid three survey stones on Revenue land in the morning. As they were to lay the fourth stone on a road, local people assembled and blocked them from carrying out the task. They were asked to go back and, over an hour later, they returned without finishing their job.

However, the tension resumed as the officials returned in the afternoon with more police force and laid the stones in some residential plots. The protesters reached the spot and tried to prevent them from laying the stones, resulting in a clash with the police. The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers also joined them. As soon as the stones were laid, the activists uprooted them and threw them into the river.

The protesters said they would not allow the stones to be laid at any cost and questioned why they were not informed before carrying out the work on their plots.

The officials claimed that the stones were being laid only to carry out a survey. They said they had no instructions to stop the process, despite the strong protest wherever they went.

A couple of days ago, a clash had broken out near the Kallai railway station where the protestors uprooted nearly seven survey stones. A similar incident happened near Mathottam near Meenchanda in the district.