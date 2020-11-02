Locals oppose entrance fee at Kappad beach

The tourist spot was beautified recently for securing Blue Flag certification

The entrance fee introduced by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) for permitting visitors to the beautified Kappad beach, which was reopened in keeping with the COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, has drawn flak from local residents.

The locals alleged that the Tourism Department was flouting the promises made during the beautification process for securing the prestigious Blue Flag certification for the destination.

A fisherman from the area said people who used to spend their free time on the beach at no extra cost earlier were left shocked.

“The revised entry fee for local people is ₹10 now,” he said.

A separate fee for children and parking charges have irked many who used to visit the spot from neighbouring villages. Many of them have posted their concerns on the District Collector’s Facebook page, demanding action.

Meanwhile, people’s representatives and local body members said they would recommend the cancellation of entrance fee imposed on local residents.

It would be brought to the attention of the district administration and Tourism Department officials, they said.

Koyilandy MLA K. Dasan said the DTPC, at present, was not in a position to find its own fund for the maintenance of the beach, which was renovated after investing a huge sum.

“However, we cannot endorse the collection of entrance fee from local people,” he said, adding that the DTPC should think of other possible options to generate revenue from the area to meet the maintenance expenses.