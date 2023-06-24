Locals block road work demanding underpass at Vellur

June 24, 2023 04:53 am | Updated 08:52 am IST - KANNUR

An action committee formed by local residents staged a strike and blocked work on the national highway near Vellur Bank at Vellur in Payyanur constituency on Friday demanding completion of service roads and construction of an underpass.

The action committee alleged that their demands were being neglected despite bringing them to the attention of Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Former MLA and chairman of the action committee C. Krishnan said an underpass was essential at Vellur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to Mr. Gadkari apprising him of the need for constructing underpasses including one at Vellur. However, the construction company and the NHAI authorities were trying to speed up the construction work ignoring people’s demand for an underpass, said K.V. Sudhakaran, convener of the committee.

He added that the main road was under construction at the specified location without work being completed on the service road. Owing to the unscientific construction, the road had turned into a stream after the first spell of rain, causing great distress to residents and commuters, he said.

The Revenue Divisional Officer and the PWD engineer, who visited the place, said they would submit a report to the government and the NHAI on the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.