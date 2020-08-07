Local transmission continues unabated in Kozhikode

Back to business: Trade is back to the usual track on Kozhikode's S.M. Street, where containment regulations have been lifted after reviewing the safety issues.

Kozhikode

07 August 2020 23:19 IST

Rise in number of infected children in Kasaragod

As many as 149 COVID-19 cases were reported in Kozhikode district on Friday, of which, 113 were cases of local transmission. Six persons had returned from abroad while 24 had come from other States. Source of infection of six cases is not known. These cases were reported from Mathottam and Thiruvannur in Kozhikode Corporation, Puthuppadi, Thiruvallur, Chathamangalam and Vadakara. Twenty-one migrant labourers within the Kozhikode Corporation limits have been tested positive.

Meanwhile, 36 persons were cured of the disease on Friday.

Forty-one health workers at the Government Medical College have been sent into quarantine.

At present, there are 1,000 persons under treatment for COVID-19 in Kozhikode. There are now 13,463 persons under observation in the district.

In Palakkad

As many as 123 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad district on Friday. They included one person each from Thrissur, Kozhikode and Malappuram. While 48 of them had contracted the infection through local contacts, 20 came from other States and 30 came from abroad. The source of infection in 19 cases could not be traced.

Two persons who died on Thursday at Mathur and Vengassery respectively were found to have contracted the virus. The number of infected cases currently under treatment in the district rose to 609.

In Malappuram

In Malappuram, 143 persons tested positive on Friday. While 125 of them contracted the virus through local contacts, the source of infection for 21 could not be traced.

In Kasaragod

As many as 168 more persons tested positive for the virus in Kasaragod. Among them, 14 were children under 10 years of age.

They included a four-month-old boy in Kumbala, four children in Uduma, three children in Kasaragod municipality, two children each in Pallikkara and Mangalpady and one child each in Chemmanad, Kumbala and Vorkady. Twelve children had been diagnosed with the disease in the district on Thursday.

In Wayanad

As many as 55 COVID-19 cases were reported in Wayanad district on Friday.

Of these, 47 were infected through local transmission.

A 65-year-old resident of Chathothuvayal died of COVID-19 in a private hospital in Kozhikode on Friday.

He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome on Thursday night and died on Friday morning, Health Department officials said.

So far, 852 cases have been reported from the district, and 444 of them were cured.

A total of 2,921 persons are under observation.

In Thrissur

Thrissur reported 33 COVID-19 cases on Friday. Of them, 23 were infected through contact. One health worker from Kaiparambu was also on the list. Source of infection was not known in the case of four persons.

So far 1,941 cases have been reported from Thrissur district. There are now 578 active cases. In all, 11,673 persons are under observation.

In Kannur

Thirteen more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur on Friday.

Among the new cases, eight were local transmissions.