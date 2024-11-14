 />
Local informers helping gangs engaged in sand mining in Chaliyar, say activists

Published - November 14, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Despite the police claiming that illegal sand mining attempts in the Chaliyar have largely come down, activists in Mavoor say gangs continue to mine sand with the help of informers in the area. Locals say the informers even conduct ‘night patrol’ along the riverbed to alert truck drivers deployed by the sand mining gangs.

Incidentally, the concrete pillars erected to block the entry of goods carriers to the riverbed in Mavoor have vanished. Streetlights are also not functional apparently to facilitate illegal sand extraction at night.

“There has been no concrete action on the part of the police and revenue squads for several months in over-exploited areas such as Manathalakadavu and Kalppally. Moreover, local residents are apprehensive about complaining against sand mining as chances are high for revengeful acts,” said an environment activist from Mavoor. He claimed that enforcement squads were yet to act on confidential complaints submitted by locals.

According to local residents, there are specific locations along the riverbed where sand mining agents stock illegally extracted sand. “Goods carriers with partly covered number plates are reportedly being used to cart off the stock from such spots for large-scale construction groups,” they alleged.

Meanwhile, police officers from the Mavoor station claimed that with the seizure of country boats and vehicles used for transporting sand, they could crack down on illegal sand mining to a large extent.

