GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Local history is not localised history, says K.N. Ganesh

December 21, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Local history is not “localised history”, and the history of a locality becomes meaningful only when it is contextualised in its relationship with the national and global scenarios, K.N. Ganesh, Chairman, Kerala Council for Historical Research, has said.

He was opening a two-day national seminar at Government College, Madappally, near Vadakara in Kozhikode district, on Wednesday. The seminar was organised by the Department of History.

Mr. Ganesh said though local history had an advantage of a close analysis of a small unit, what was local would be intelligible only in its wider context. “We need connected histories of localities taking into account the national and global contexts and the other way around. Such historical writings have become imperative as the relationship between global and local has become rather intimate,” he said.

Mr. Ganesh pointed out that the Malayali identity was an ensemble of many identities. “It is a shared common culture evolved through centuries. When people call themselves Malayalis, they are not highlighting their identity based on caste, community, religion, or gender. But they are focussing on a common language and shared cultural values,” he added. Principal B. Preetha was present.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / history

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.