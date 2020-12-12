Local body polls: No-holds-barred contest in Kozhikode Corporation

Kozhikode

12 December 2020 00:32 IST

Electioneering marked by presence of large number of women candidates

As campaigning draws to a close, a three-cornered contest is on the cards in at least 45 out of the 75 seats for the Kozhikode Corporation Council.

One significant development that has affected electioneering this time is the presence of a large number of women candidates, especially new faces. With the post of Mayor reserved for women, all main parties have fielded women candidates even in some general seats.

In the 75-member council, 38 seats have been reserved for women. Of the total of 350 contestants, 177 are women. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded four women in general seats, the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in one and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in three.

It appears that the Left parties, which have been ruling the Kozhikode Corporation for nearly 45 years, are ahead of their rivals in the campaigning. However, poll managers are unable to predict the strong undercurrents emerging on the political scene of the State.

The LDF has projected two candidates, S. Jayasree and Beena Philip, both retired principals of government educational institutions, in the fray from Kottuli and Pottamal divisions respectively, to don the post of Mayor if the coalition retains power.

The UDF has fielded outgoing councillor P. Ushadevi from Chalappuram and P.N. Ajitha, a medical practitioner from Chevayur division, who will be considered for the Mayor’s post if the front upsets the LDF apple cart.

Not to be left behind, the BJP has projected a mayoral candidate too — its councillor Navya Haridas, who is contesting from the Karaparamba division for the second time. In the 2015 polls, the LDF had 47 seats, the UDF 20 and the BJP seven.

The intensive campaign of the BJP this time is giving a hard time to both the prominent coalitions. The candidates of the BJP could play spoilsport for the ruling and opposition fronts. The increase in the BJP’s vote share in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and the Assembly polls in 2016 has been a worrying factor for both the UDF and the LDF.