GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Local body polls: 24,79,793 voters in Kozhikode district

Election to be held in 1,762 wards covering Kozhikode Corporation, district panchayat, block panchayats, grama panchayats, and municipalities

Published - July 06, 2024 12:02 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The voters’ list published as part of the upcoming local body elections has included the names of 24,79,793 voters in Kozhikode district. The list includes 13,02,125 women and 11,77,645 men. The names of 23 transgender voters have also been entered in the newly published list.

The final voters’ list was published after a thorough examination of the draft voters’ list till June 21. According to electoral registration officers, the updated list is available for the public to check on the election commission’s portal-sec.kerala.gov.in. The details can also be verified at the village and taluk offices in the district.

The voters can also submit their appeals to the Joint Director of Local Bodies in case of noticing any errors. The appeal will have to be moved in 15 days after the publication of the final voters’ list.

In Kozhikode district, the election will be conducted in 91 local self-government institutions. There are 70 grama panchayats, 12 block panchayats, seven municipalities, a municipal corporation, and a district panchayat. The total number of wards in these local bodies is 1,762.

As many as 1,226 wards are within the limits of various grama panchayats. The Kozhikode district panchayat has 27 wards, whereas the municipalities together have 265 wards. The municipal corporation and district panchayat have 75 and 27 wards respectively. The rest of the 169 wards are in the limits of various block panchayats.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / local elections / local authority

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.