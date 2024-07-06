Local body polls: 24,79,793 voters in Kozhikode district

The voters’ list published as part of the upcoming local body elections has included the names of 24,79,793 voters in Kozhikode district. The list includes 13,02,125 women and 11,77,645 men. The names of 23 transgender voters have also been entered in the newly published list.

The final voters’ list was published after a thorough examination of the draft voters’ list till June 21. According to electoral registration officers, the updated list is available for the public to check on the election commission’s portal-sec.kerala.gov.in. The details can also be verified at the village and taluk offices in the district.

The voters can also submit their appeals to the Joint Director of Local Bodies in case of noticing any errors. The appeal will have to be moved in 15 days after the publication of the final voters’ list.

In Kozhikode district, the election will be conducted in 91 local self-government institutions. There are 70 grama panchayats, 12 block panchayats, seven municipalities, a municipal corporation, and a district panchayat. The total number of wards in these local bodies is 1,762.

As many as 1,226 wards are within the limits of various grama panchayats. The Kozhikode district panchayat has 27 wards, whereas the municipalities together have 265 wards. The municipal corporation and district panchayat have 75 and 27 wards respectively. The rest of the 169 wards are in the limits of various block panchayats.