Local bodies to prepare action plan for drought mitigation

Local bodies in the district, including the city corporation, municipalities and three-tier panchayats, will soon come up with an action plan to mitigate drought and streamline the supply of potable water in areas that suffered acute shortage of water in the last summer season. Following the District Development Committee’s latest directives, the district panchayat will prepare an action plan for the reference of block and grama panchayats.

District panchayat president Babu Parassery said guidelines related to water conservation initiatives and revival of abandoned water sources would be prepared in consultation with experts in the sector. Local bodies had been informed of the requirements, and guidelines would be issued soon, he added. Like in the previous years, the support of Kudumbashree units, voluntary organisations and youth clubs was likely to be sought to revive unused water sources. The continuation of water conservation projects initiated in 2016 too would be considered. Apart from this, opening of more water kiosks in drought-hit areas would be taken up with the support of the Revenue Department and Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

Drought-hit district

Kozhikode was one of the nine districts declared as drought-hit by the State government in 2018. Thamarassery and Vadakara taluks were the worst-hit. The coastal areas were even short of quality potable water because of saline water intrusion. The free supply of water by the Revenue Department and charitable organisations was the only relief for the drought-hit.

The district panchayat had initiated an exclusive project, Akasaganga, with a view to installing rainwater harvesting systems in over 50,000 wells in the district. Though the project could not achieve the target fully, more than 20,000 wells had been fitted with the rainwater recharging systems. The District Rural Development Agency too had such a scheme covering about 7,000 wells.

CWRDM report

Reports prepared earlier by the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) say the district has 385 ponds that can effectively be used for addressing water scarcity during the summer season. The biggest advantage is that 40 of such ponds are spread more than 1.25 acres. However, the majority of such ponds are yet to be revived.

KWA officials said the water supply network in the urban area had been improved with the newly completed extension works. The pipe-laying works planned earlier in different locations had already been completed, which would help many urban residents overcome water shortage during the summer season, they added.