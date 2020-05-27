Local bodies ready to pay expense

Kozhikode

27 May 2020 23:47 IST

Amid the controversy over charging money from returning expatriates for quarantine facilities, two local bodies ruled by the United Democratic Front in Kozhikode district have written to the government seeking permission to use their own funds to pay for institutional quarantine of expatriates. Heads of the Koduvally municipality as well as Peruvayal grama panchayat sought the government’s nod to use their own funds to pay for the quarantine facilities for expatriates. These funds are generated by the respective local bodies from revenue collection and other means. However, spending the money required the State government’s approval. They pointed out that vacant houses, lodges and other buildings had already been acquired and there was no additional expense. The only cost would be for transporting expatriates from railway stations and airports to quarantine facilities and own funds would be enough, say the local body authorities.

Advertising

Advertising