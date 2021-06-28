Local bodies in Kozhikode told to ramp up COVID-19 testing, vaccination

Kozhikode

28 June 2021 19:58 IST

779 fresh cases reported; TPR 10.98%

The Kozhikode district administration on Monday called for starting more vaccination centres and stepping up of COVID-19 testing in local bodies to contain a possible third wave of the infection.

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao in an order said arrangements would have to be made in health centres for the purpose. The district medical officer had been asked to deploy doctors and other health workers from community health centres or first-line treatment centres. Services of doctors and other staff in mobile medical units should be utilised. Secretaries in local bodies can appoint doctors on daily wages and also depend on those in private hospitals if there is a need. Local bodies should relieve teachers chosen for online classes or for exams by June 30. All the staff should come to work in local bodies.

Mr. Rao said that pandemic protocol should be followed during weddings, funerals and other private events. He pointed out that tracing of contacts of infected persons should be intensified in local bodies such as Puthuppady, Onchiyam, Thurayoor, Atholi, Perumanna, and Peruvayal grama panchayats as well as Vadakara Municipality where test positivity rate (TPR) is high.

Meanwhile, 779 fresh cases of the infection were reported in the district on Monday, of which 759 were through local transmission. The source of 17 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 214 locally acquired infections. As many as 7,222 samples were tested and the daily TPR is 10.98%. A total of 965 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload stands at 10,692.