Local bodies in Kozhikode to adopt Smart Garbage Monitoring System

Kozhikode

21 November 2021 01:53 IST

It will enable effective monitoring of collection and recycling of waste

The route is clear for local bodies in the district to adopt the Smart Garbage Monitoring System, with the State Government permitting them to include it in their project plan for the next financial year.

The Kozhikode Corporation and the seven municipalities have to adopt the system mandatorily, while only 30% of grama panchayats are expected to adopt it in the first phase.

Details of waste collected by Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members from houses and commercial establishments are entered into the Smart Garbage Monitoring System through a mobile application on the spot. Data entered in this manner may include the type and weight of the material collected as well as the user fee levied by HKS. The details can be accessed by officials, thus making it easy for them to monitor the collection, segregation and recycling of waste effectively.

The system was developed by KELTRON, and hence the local bodies have to pay a certain fee to the agency for using the system. Besides, they need to spend on smart phone recharge of HKS members, setting up QR codes at homes and establishments and purchasing laptops for managing data.

The Kozhikode Corporation can set aside ₹25.1 lakh, including the user fee of ₹17.7 lakh to KELTRON to run the project for a year. As for municipalities and grama panchayats, the project period is six months. Accordingly, municipalities may set aside ₹7.63 lakh (₹6.49 lakh to KELTRON) and grama panchayats ₹2.05 lakh (₹1.36 lakh to KELTRON).

“All local bodies need to prepare a revised project plan including the system and submit it at the District Planning Committee meeting in January,” said P. Prakashan, District Coordinator, Haritha Keralam Mission. Even though only 30% of grama panchayats need to adopt the system now, a lot more of them are expected to get on the bandwagon this year, considering how many of them have a functional HKS, he added.