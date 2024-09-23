Local bodies in Kozhikode seek extension of deadline to submit proposals on ESA draft notification

A district-level meeting attended by heads and members of various grama panchayats here on Monday called upon the State and Union governments to consider an extension of the existing deadline fixed for submitting suggestions and objections related to the draft notification on Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs) to six more months. The demand was raised as the 60-day window period fixed by the Union government would come to an end in five days.

The meeting chaired by M.K. Raghavan, MP, to address concerns of landholders and farmers in upland areas registered strong protest against the alleged negligence on the part of the State government in accepting and publishing the updated field-level report submitted by local administrators for the preparation of final draft notification on ESAs in Kozhikode district.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mr. Raghavan said the cadastral map recently released by the government on ESAs was prepared using old data and did not represent the real picture in villages. He claimed that updated field-level data prepared by eight panchayats in Keyhole Mark-up Language (KML) format with scientific options to visualise and annotate geographical facts was withheld by the State government for unknown reasons.

“Five of the affected grama panchayats have decided to take the legal route seeking cancellation of the already published stale and inaccurate cadastral data. We expect the cooperation of all the eight affected grama panchayats in Kozhikode district in the process and ensure the timely submission of the updated KML data to the Central government for the final notification,” said Mr. Raghavan.

The grama panchayat presidents who turned up for the meeting alleged that the State government was playing ‘hide and seek’ without addressing concerns of landholders in the Malabar region. They also complained that there were interferences to prevent the publishing of updated KML data about the actual ESA boundaries.

The participants of the meeting also called upon the State government to convene a meeting with local body heads to discuss their demands and the possibilities of publishing the updated data. They said there were no political motives behind the demand as the exclusion of villages based on population density was a genuine requirement for their survival.

