Local boat owners seek action to regulate non-Kerala boats at Beypore

Fishing boat owners from Beypore have called upon the Fisheries department authorities to restrict the uncontrolled entry of non-Kerala fishing boats to the Beypore harbour considering the yet-to-be addressed space constraints in the area. According to them, several non-Kerala boat operators leave their boats near the harbour under the pretext of mechanical issues, potentially jeopardising the safe operation of local fishing boats.

“As of now, there is no scope for an immediate expansion of the existing 370-metre-long harbour at Beypore thanks to unavailability of government land. The purchase of additional land from private owners will not be practical considering financial constraints. What we seek are sensible regulations to reserve space for local fishing boats,” said Karichalil Preman, vice president, All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association. He also demanded a thorough revision of the existing paid booking system for non-Kerala boats at the harbour.

According to Mr. Preman, fishing boats from Lakshadweep are the biggest hurdle for local fishermen who struggle to anchor their boats safely after work. “Though non-Kerala boat operators are allowed to secure paid annual permits for anchoring their boats in local harbours, it has to be stopped until the extension of the existing harbour facilities,” he said.

Some boat owners suggested diversion of non-Kerala boats to the safest stretches of the Chaliyar for long days of anchoring. According to them, no boat with mechanical issues should be allowed to enter local harbours as repair works might be time-consuming, and it could affect the movement of other boats, they claimed.

Apart from space constraints, frequent entry of non-Kerala boat operators with their catch for public auction has sparked discontent among local fishers at Beypore, who face stiff competition. They are calling for a ban on all local sales by non-Kerala fishing boat operators and fishers.

However, Fisheries department sources said no blanket ban would be possible for non-Kerala boats alone at local harbours as it would challenge the rules already fixed by the Union government. Action could be initiated in case of noticing any prolonged case of anchoring without any valid reason, they added.