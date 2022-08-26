Loans, subsidies distributed to entrepreneurs in Kozhikode

Part of Corporation’s employment generation programme

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
August 26, 2022 20:44 IST

Loans worth ₹1.10 crore were distributed at the loan, licence, and subsidy fair organised by the Kozhikode Corporation on Friday as part of ‘We Lift’, its comprehensive employment generation programme.

As many as 21 loans, 11 trade licences, and subsidies worth ₹10 lakh were distributed at the programme, which was attended by 616 people, including budding entrepreneurs and street vendors. Departments such as Industries, Fisheries, Employment Exchange, Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation, Minority Development Corporation, and Kudumbashree, besides various banks, had set up counters at the fair.

The fair was inaugurated by Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil. He explained steps taken by the State government to mitigate unemployment. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahammed presided over the event.

