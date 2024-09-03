ADVERTISEMENT

Loan moratorium declared for Vilangad landslip survivors

Published - September 03, 2024 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

Five-year moratorium for those who lost agricultural land, one year for others

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of officials of various banks has decided to declare a moratorium on loans of landslip survivors at Vilangad for a definite period of time. The meeting convened by District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh decided to offer relaxation up to five years for those who have lost their agricultural land, while others will get only a year’s time to resume repaying their loans.

As part of this, the Collector has directed village officials to collect information from the survivors about their existing loans. An application form will be handed over to the survivors which they have to fill up and give back to village officials. The village officer will check the applications and attest the genuine ones before handing them over to the respective banks.

Kerala landslips: Was Vilangad in Kozhikode ignored when all eyes were on Wayanad?

Meanwhile, special attention will be given to cases where there is a need to waive loans. The district administration will submit a recommendation to this effect to the State government.

Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) E. Anitha Kumari, Deputy Director of Agriculture Ajay Alex, Joint Registrar General N.M. Sheeja, Lead bank officer Premlal Keshavan and officials from various banks took part in the meeting.

