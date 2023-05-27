LJD to organise memorial meet for Veerendra Kumar

May 27, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The State unit of the Loktantrik Janata Dal is organising a memorial meet on the third death anniversary of its past president M.P. Veerendra Kumar in Kozhikode on Sunday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the meet on the Kozhikode beach in the evening. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader in the Rajya Sabha Manoj Jha, and Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty, among others, will be present. A rally will be taken out from the Muthalakkulam Ground to the beach ahead of the event.

