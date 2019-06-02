LJD for national platform of socialist groups

The Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) is trying to build a joint platform of various socialist groups at the national level. This was suggested at a two-day meeting of the State committee that took stock of the recent Lok Sabha election results. The meeting concluded here on Saturday.

LJD State president M.V. Shreyams Kumar told the media that there should be a joint platform of socialist parties at the national level instead of them functioning as splinter groups in various places. “Such a move is urgent in today’s political circumstances. The LJD will attempt to lead that front,” he said.

Meanwhile, talks are going on for merger of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the LJD. JD(S) leader and Minister for Water Resources K. Krishnan Kutty told the media that talks would have a favourable outcome.

However, Mr. Shreyams Kumar pointed out that the joint socialist platform was not just confined to a merger with the JD(S) in Kerala.

The party State committee also claimed there was no erosion of their votes in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency. Party leaders pointed out that this was conceded even by the Communist Party of India (Marxist).