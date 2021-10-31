Livestock under wild animal threat in Puthuppadi

Self-employment ventures of dairy farmers badly hit by menace

Settler farmers from upland areas of Puthuppadi panchayat have appealed to the Forest Department to find a quick solution for the increasing attack of wild animals on their livestock, causing huge financial loss. They allege that the authorities are yet to turn their attention on the issue other than just continuing with the conventional procedures for assessing the crop loss related to the wild animal menace.

In a memorandum submitted to the Kozhikode Divisional Forest Officer, leaders of various farmers’ organisations from the village said the continuing wild animal encroachment was badly affecting the self-employment ventures of many dairy farmers, and those running small goat farms. Those who suffer losses are not even getting the deserving compensation, they alleged.

The fresh threat for many farmers in the village is the entry of the dangerous packs of wolves from the nearby forest areas. These beasts are mainly targeting goats. Though farmers approached the local forest offices for a solution, they too failed to support them. There were also many incidents in the area in which cows were attacked and killed by wild animals.

An elderly farmer from the area said the entry of monkeys, wild elephants and wild boar was continuing to be a big challenge for growers of various fruit plants. “Officers living in the urban areas are hardly aware of the real struggle of farmers to survive these threats. When we raise complaints, many are not even feeling the real seriousness of the issues,” he lamented.

‘Pleas taken up’

Meanwhile, Forest Department sources said the complaints raised by farmers from various parts of Kattippara had already been taken up seriously for follow-up actions. In the first phase, all vulnerable areas would be protected using power fences and trenches apart from adopting other practical measures. They also pointed out that the wild boar menace had already been brought under control in several affected villages.