Live bangle making draws crowds at SIACF in Kozhikode

January 01, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

Muhammed Asif’s face has turned red and brown with burns. It is an occupational hazard. He has been using the burning hot coal furnace for 33 years, making bangles out of ‘lac’. This accomplished craftsman and his stall are a novelty at the Sargaalaya International Art and Craft Festival (SIACF) going on at Iringal since December 22.

Lac bangles or Jaipur bangles are not new to bangle lovers in Kerala; for they are a major attraction in every decent fair. But not many get an opportunity to witness their making. Lac is a natural resin secreted by a tiny insect collected from trees and is further processed by traditional craftsmen to create Lac bangles, for which Jaipur in Rajasthan is most known for.

Muhammed Asif hails from a family that makes these bangles for a living for generations. He makes a simple bangle at the stall within three minutes based on the customer’s demands. When the design gets complex, he may take from five to ten minutes per bangle.

The lac is shown over the furnace to soften, upon which it is moulded into thin tubular strips and converted into circles to make bangles. But Asif’s bangles are not necessarily circular, they could be square, triangular, star or any myriad shape. He winds the strips in definite patterns to create new designs and uses sequins and tiny shards of mirror to decorate them.

Winner of Kalashree award of government of Rajasthan, Asif is a regular at the annual international art and craft festival in Surajkund, Haryana, the biggest of its kind in the country. However, he is in Sargaalaya for the first time. Gauging from the response at the stall in the first week, he is expecting to come back in the coming years too.