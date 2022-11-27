Literary park in memory of Malayalam writer Basheer to open on Monday

November 27, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

A statue of the late writer Vaikom Mohammed Basheer sitting beneath his famed mangostin tree listening to music on a gramophone welcomes visitors to Farmrock garden, the first literary park in the State, built in his memory and his works.

The garden, which will be thrown open to the public by Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan on Monday, is located at Chungam near Feroke in Kozhikode, and is a joint venture of Karuvanthiruthy Service Cooperative Bank and Dr. Hyma charitable trust.

What was primarily an ‘agriculture and aquaculture park’, set up as part of the Jaiva Griham project of the Agriculture department and the Subhiksha Keralam project of the Fisheries department, was later converted into a literary garden and a cultural space considering its tourism possibilities. The walls of the garden are adorned with relief mural works depicting various Basheerian characters.

The other major attractions at the park include a hall named Vayaloram that faces a paddy field. Next to it is a traditional pond with long steps. The open air auditorium is named ‘Rappadi’ (nightingale). A ‘Vayalpadi’ (thatched hut) where the visitors could relax watching the natural beauty around is another addition.

‘Meenchatti’ is an aquaculture centre where scientific methods such as biofloc aquaponics is practised. There is also a facility for visitors to fish. Wonderfall, a combination of waterfall and swimming pool, Fun Fort, a kids’ corner and Gopuram, a tree house, are also part of the endeavour.

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will preside over the inaugural event to be held at 5 p.m., while actor Mamukoya will be the guest of honour. Shahina Basheer and Anees Basheer, children of Vaikom Mohammed Basheer, will be present.