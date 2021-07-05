Literacy Mission campaign against dowry

The State Literacy Mission has started a campaign for ‘Dowry free Kerala’ as part of its ongoing programme for gender equity.

The Kozhikode District Mission of Literacy is organising a series of online programmes from July 4 to 8 as part of the campaign to create awareness on the ‘Dowry Prevention Act’ and about the history and impact of the dowry system in Kerala society.

The campaign includes spreading posters about the law, a series of talks on it, a pledge against dowry and distribution of pamphlets. The first talk in the series on ‘history of dowry’ was delivered by P.J. Vincent on Monday while a talk on ‘legal aspects of dowry’ by lawyer P.A. Athira and ‘social repercussions of dowry’ by T.N. Seema will be held in the coming days.

Around 2 lakh people across the State are expected to be part of the ‘pledge against dowry’ to be taken by literacy or equivalency students, continuing education activists at their homes at 5 p.m. on July 8. All the programmes will be available live on the official Facebook page of Mission State Coordinator P.S. Sreekala.

Minister for Education V. Sivankutty launched the Statewide campaign on Sunday.