Liquor cases fall from moving truck at Feroke in Kozhikode

December 20, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode:

Around 50 cases of liquor fell down from a truck carrying them near the old bridge at Feroke, Kozhikode, on Tuesday morning, much to the pleasure of the local people, who carried most of them home. The top part of the truck hit the concrete structure outside the bridge, intended to restrict the height of vehicles passing through the bridge. However, the driver of the lorry seemed to be unaware of the mishap and drove away. Traffic on the bridge was stuck for almost half an hour due to the mishap, until the police cleared the scene and moved the remaining bottles to the nearby police station. Meanwhile, details of the truck carrying liquor cases is unknown, and no one has laid a claim to the load yet.

