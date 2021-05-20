Limited options to sell produce leave farmers in Kozhikode disgruntled

They demand special procurement drive by government

With the closure of wholesale markets across the State and restrictions on inter-State goods movement due to the pandemic, hillside farmers in Kozhikode are finding it tough to sell their produce.

The pandemic has hit leading private agencies and agriculture intermediaries that earlier facilitated the export of agriculture produce to foreign countries or transported them to other States. Owners of agri-based value-added product units say they have been feeling the heat of the COVID-19 lockdown for over a year.

“Coconut farmers who used to sell their stock to inter-State agents in the industry before the pandemic outbreak are now left with no option to clear the stock. We will be forced to accept the offers of small-scale buyers, which will be very less than the standard market rates,” says Biju Purayidathil, owner of a coconut plantation in Thiruvambady. According to him, the crisis will end only with the launch of a special procurement drive by the government.

Same is the case with farmers engaged in the cultivation of fruits and vegetables. Though many have been maintaining high-yielding farms to earn a good income, market conditions within the State and outside are not favourable for them.

“With intensified regulations on wholesale and retail agricultural markets, traders are seemingly disinclined to purchase perishable goods. Many are surviving with the support of wayside traders who directly purchase the produce for a living,” says N. Rajan, a plantain farmer from Koodaranhi. He also laments that rural farmers have only limited access to large-scale wholesale traders in the urban area or limited facilities to manage delivery demands.

Meanwhile, officials with the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation say they are offering marketing support to all the needy farmers in the State as a temporary solution. Farmers in Kozhikode district may contact them on 9497079534 for help, they say.