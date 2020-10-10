Lightning causes widespread damage in rural Kozhikode

Woman sustains injuries as broken tiles fall on her

Lightning struck a tile-thatched house at Cherukulam near Kakkodi on Thursday night. A 75-year-old woman sustained head injuries as broken tiles and wooden parts fell on her. Four others in the house escaped unhurt.

Window panes, wiring, and electrical equipment were damaged in the incident. The walls of the house too developed deep cracks. Lightning damaged seven other houses in the neighbourhood.

A local resident said electric wires, supply cables, and switch boards got completely damaged in four houses. “One house will have to be reconstructed for safety,” he added.

Eyewitnesses said an electric meter fell on a private car breaking its windshield. KSEB officials visited the spot on Friday to assess the loss. Owners of the damaged houses said they would be able to carry out maintenance work only with government aid. They also appealed to the Revenue authorities to include the incident in rain-related calamities.