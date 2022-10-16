Kozhikode

Light a lamp campaign against substance abuse at Balussery in Kozhikode

As part of a constituency-level campaign against substance abuse, students from various schools in Balussery Assembly constituency will light lamps in their houses on October 24. This will mark a year-long anti-drug campaign led by MLA K. Sachin Dev on the occasion of Deepavali. A two-day procession carrying the message of the campaign will also take place this month, a press release said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2022 8:08:07 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/light-a-lamp-campaign-in-balussery/article66018300.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY