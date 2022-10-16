Light a lamp campaign against substance abuse at Balussery in Kozhikode

Procession planned to support programme

As part of a constituency-level campaign against substance abuse, students from various schools in Balussery Assembly constituency will light lamps in their houses on October 24. This will mark a year-long anti-drug campaign led by MLA K. Sachin Dev on the occasion of Deepavali. A two-day procession carrying the message of the campaign will also take place this month, a press release said.