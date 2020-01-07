LIFE scheme beneficiaries’ meet on January 16

A district-level get-together of LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) project beneficiaries will be held at Tagore Centenary Hall here on January 16 as instructed by the State government.

Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan will open the meet, which will also suggest solutions to grievances of participants with regard to various government schemes and services.

A district-level organising committee has been constituted to host the event. The committee is chaired by District Panchayat President Babu Parassery. District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao is the convener.

According to LIFE project coordinators, it is for the first time that the project beneficiaries are getting an opportunity to come together to share their experience and get their grievances addressed.

In Kozhikode district, there are 18,435 LIFE scheme beneficiaries. Of them, 13,319 have got their houses ready to stay. Only 5,315 houses remain to be completed.

Ahead of the district-level meet, block panchayat-level gatherings will be held for LIFE beneficiaries under the leadership of the local bodies concerned. Family meets and adalats to settle various grievances too will be part of the block-level meetings.