LIFE housing project over in Wayanad

Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman will announce the completion of the LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) housing project in the district on Friday.

As many as 12,476 houses were constructed in the district under the first and second phases of the project. Flats will be constructed for homeless families in the third phase of the project.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially announce the completion of two lakh houses under the project in Thiruvananthapuram on the Republic Day, on January 26.

Mr. Thilothaman will also inaugurate the district-level family meet of the beneficiaries of the project on the occasion.

C.K. Saseendran, MLA, will preside over the function.

