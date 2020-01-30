LIFE beneficiaries to be trained in handicrafts

The Entrepreneurship Development Club under the Koyilandy Municipality has come up with an exclusive craft design programme for families that have benefited from the State Government’s Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) schemes. To help them start self-employment ventures is the objective of the programme which is offered free of cost.

Around 50 women attended the first training session organised by the club at Koyilandy on Tuesday. According to the organisers, it will be a continuing project helping women make use of the available raw materials in their own surroundings to design craft items and explore their marketing scope. Support will be extended to them for effective marketing with the help of professional agencies.

The municipal authorities said the participants would be offered training in craft design using the abundantly available natural raw materials such as cane, bamboo, coconut shells, and leaves. The sessions will be handled by two expert craftspersons, they added.

Financial assistance for such trained group of craftspersons to start joint ventures too will be considered on completion of training for the remaining batches. Along with craft design, the club will explore possibilities in similar self-employment projects to cover more LIFE beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, LIFE Mission officials said local bodies had the freedom to choose any creative project to find a sustainable source of income for the beneficiaries. The State Government will come up with more such adoptable projects on completion of the ongoing house construction under the scheme, they informed.