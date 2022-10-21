Licensing of street vendors to begin soon in Kozhikode

2,812 street vendors identified in survey to be registered and provided ID cards

Aabha Raveendran Kozhikode
October 21, 2022 19:26 IST

A migrant vendor selling toys at the Kozhikode Beach on Friday evening. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to implement its street vending policy in a step-by-step manner and legalise the 2,812 push carts/ bunks in different parts of the city. The Corporation council approved the proposal on Tuesday.

Health Standing Committee Chairman P. Diwakaran said that the street vendors who were identified through a survey in 2020 will be registered and provided ID cards to work at their designated locations while new vendors will not be encouraged. The licensing will be done eventually in different zones, such as the beach, mofussil stand, S.M. Street, Palayam and so on.

Cart redesign

The Corporation also plans to give a uniform nature to the carts, the designs of which have been approved by the Town Vending Committee. National Urban Livelihood Mission will provide loans to the vendors at 4% interest to redesign their carts.

So far, 90 vendors at the Kozhikode Beach have been provided licenses. The Corporation plans to align the carts evenly on a platform on the beach, besides providing power, and drinking water supply.

Migrant vendors

Meanwhile, the increasing number of migrant vendors/ nomads selling odd things on the beach and other parts of the city has become a headache for the Corporation. “We will make arrangements for them at our ‘Udayam’ homes and try to provide them stable employment through ‘We Lift’ scheme,” Mr. Diwakaran said, adding that action could not be taken against them unless the Street Vending Policy is implemented properly. The nomads begging for alms will also be controlled as beggary has been banned, he said.

