Licences of three conductors suspended

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has suspended the licences of three private bus conductors who were accused of ill-treating passengers including students and the differently abled. The action was taken on the basis of written petitions submitted by complainants.

Regional Transport Officer M.P. Subhash Babu who carried out investigations into the incidents said the licences were suspended last week on the basis of strong evidence and the statements of witnesses. “The first one involved in the case was caught for not permitting students’ entry into the bus. Conductors who resort to such hostile actions will be exposed with the support of our special enforcement squads,” he said.

The licence of another conductor was suspended for his alleged involvement in denying the reserved seat to a differently abled woman. Even after the woman’s repeated plea for the seat, the conductor was behaving indifferently. The woman who was on her way from Balussery to Kozhikode was allegedly subjected to verbal abuse in front of other passengers. The third incident took place on the Kozhikode-Mavoor route in which the conductor was accused of denying entry to one of the two female passengers who were waiting for the bus.

Mr. Babu said students or any other passenger who come across such harrowing experiences during their journey should communicate it instantly to MVD officials for action. “All the official helplines, including social medial applications like WhatsApp and Facebook, can be used for submitting complaints. The official number of RTO — 8547639011 — can also be contacted for spot action,” he added.