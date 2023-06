June 22, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode District Collector A. Geetha on Thursday opened the newly set up library at the Vellimadukunnu Aftercare Home. The library was part of the ‘Happy Hill’ project of the district administration for collecting books with the support of various campuses in the district. Deputy Collector E. Anithakumari, social activist Nargis Begum, and aftercare home superintendent P.C. Salma were present at the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.