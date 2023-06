June 22, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode District Collector A. Geetha on Thursday opened the newly set up library at the Vellimadukunnu Aftercare Home. The library was part of the ‘Happy Hill’ project of the district administration for collecting books with the support of various campuses in the district. Deputy Collector E. Anithakumari, social activist Nargis Begum, and aftercare home superintendent P.C. Salma were present at the function.