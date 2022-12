Library, legal research centre inaugurated in Kozhikode

December 17, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

Former Kerala High Court judges R. Basanth and K. Hema inaugurated the Wilkinson Library and V.R. Krishna Iyer Legal Research Centre of the Calicut Bar Association in Kozhikode on Saturday. Bar Association president M.S. Saji presided over the event. Lawyer and activist Manjeri Sunder Raj delivered the keynote address on the topic ‘Krishna Iyer and after’, a press release said. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

