LGML to stage dharna outside Secretariat

December 01, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Local Government Members’ League (LGML), an organisation of local body representatives affiliated to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has decided to hold a dharna outside the State Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on January protesting against the usurping of powers of local self-government institutions.

Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, IUML State president, who opened a meeting of the organisation in Kozhikode on Thursday, alleged that the State government was neglecting functioning of the three-tier local bodies. “Functioning of local bodies has been affected because of the neglect. Institutions such as grama panchayats are the first door for people to approach the government. They need more support,” he added. Those who attended the meeting alleged that the government had cut the plan fund, and many development projects and social welfare schemes were being stopped.

P.M.A. Salam, IUML State general secretary, delivered the keynote address. Ismail Pookkottur and P.K. Sharafuddin were elected president and general secretary, respectively, of LGML.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / public officials / politics (general)

