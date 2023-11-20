Letter sent to Kozhikode District Collector in Maoists’ name found fake

November 20, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

A preliminary investigation by the Nadakkavu police has confirmed that a threatening letter sent in the name of Communist Party of India (Maoist) to District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh was fake. The source of the letter and the reason behind creating a bomb hoax are still under investigation.

According to the police, the letter was sent by someone with an intention to create fear in the name of Maoists. The sender had also referred to the name of Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) Red Flag adopting a quirky style of writing that hardly matched with any of the previously seized leaflets from Maoists.

The Collectorate received the threat letter on November 15 and it was later handed over to the police for investigation. The anonymous writer had threatened that explosions similar to that happened in Kochi recently would take place in Kozhikode as well if the “pseudo communists” were continuing with their manhunt.

Following the incident, various Central and State intelligence wings had collected details for separate investigations. The case was taken up seriously as the Chief Minister and other Ministers were then gearing up for the Navakerala Sadas. The recent encounters with Maoists in Wayanad and Kannur also prompted the police to act swiftly.