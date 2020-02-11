Lessons in rights for transpeople

The State government has set aside ₹5 crore for various development schemes for the transgender community in Kerala, but there are few takers for them. A meeting of members of the community organised by the District Legal Services Authority in Kozhikode on Tuesday attempted to educate them about their rights and the facilities they can avail from the State.

“The transgender identity card issued by the State is important to avail any of the services offered. But less than 600 people in the State, out of the around 25,000 registered transpeople, have applied for one,” said Sisily George, president of the Punarjani Cultural Society for transgenders in Kozhikode. “Only around 40 people have applied for the ID card in Kozhikode district,” she added.

P. Parameshwaran, Superintendent at Social Justice Department, Kozhikode, explained the various schemes while DLSA Secretary and District Sub Judge A.V. Unnikrishnan cleared doubts during an interactive session.

Mr. Parameshwaran explained how transgender persons could procure the ID card and get funding for self-employment, the Samanvaya scheme for continuing education and details of the 24x7 helpline.

He said the State was giving ₹2-lakh aid for anyone undergoing sex reassignment surgery and ₹3,000 for three months to complete treatment. A transgender couple, both of who have undergone surgery, gets ₹35,000 as a gift from the State.

Mr.Unnikrishnan said a survey would soon be launched to create awareness about the facilities among members of the community.