Leprosy patients get washing machines

Patients of the Government Hospital of Dermatology were given a special gift by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday: four fully automatic washing machines.

M.K. Sribiju, State coordinator, Patient Care Scheme, a charity wing under the IMA Kerala, said that these patients had been finding it difficult to wash their own clothes due to various disabilities. He claimed that the new machines were expected to solve the problem.

A.V. Abraham Varghese, State president of the IMA, handed over the documents for transferring the machines to Sarala Nair, Superintendent of the hospital. P. Gopikumar, State secretary, IMA, was present.

