Leopard carcass found near Thiruvambady

December 11, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The carcass of a leopard was found at Muthappanpuzha near Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district on Monday.

This comes against the backdrop of the sighting of a leopard on the Thamarassery Ghat Road and a tiger killing a man in Wayanad in recent days. The carcass had quills over it. Local residents presume that the leopard must have died during an attempt to catch a porcupine. It was noticed in the early hours of the day by a dairy farmer who was on his way to a nearby milk cooperative society. The leopard is considered to be around three years old. Forest officials visited the spot and examined the carcass, which was later taken away for an autopsy examination. It will be buried later.

Meanwhile, the local residents in Muthappanpuzha point out that their doubts over the presence of leopards in the area have been confirmed by this incident. Recently, a cow was found dead after suspected leopard attack.

