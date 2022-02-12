Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, launched ‘Kolayi’, a leisure spot for senior citizens on Koya Road beach in the city on Friday. The building, intended to be a place where elderly people from working-class families could get together during evenings, was constructed using the MLA’s Development Fund during the financial year 2019-20 by the Department of Harbour Engineering. It was designed by architect Suhail.
Leisure centre for elderly opened in Kozhikode
Staff Reporter
Kozhikode,
February 12, 2022 02:24 IST
