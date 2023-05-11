ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to protect Kottuli wetlands in Kozhikode

May 11, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Steps will be taken to protect the Kottuli wetlands spread over 200 acres in Kozhikode city, E.K. Vijayan, MLA, Chairman of the Legislature Panel on Environment, has said.

He was addressing a sitting of the panel at the district collectorate on Thursday. Mr. Vijayan said mangroves within the wetlands would be conserved, and filling of land, including those belonging to private individuals, would not be allowed.

The panel directed officials to submit a special plan for preserving mangroves in the wetlands. They were also told to take steps to reclaim the land filled by private individuals. The panel members visited areas such as the Sarovaram Biopark and Arayidathupalam that are part of the wetlands.

Waste plant issue

District Collector A. Geetha informed the panel that an action plan would be implemented to check the alleged pollution by a chicken waste disposal plant at Kattippara near Thamarassery. The panel members recorded the statements of the Sub Collector and an official of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board over complaints related to pollution. The panel members later visited the plant and interacted with local residents.

Thusharagiri waterfalls

Another hearing held by the panel was on the tourism centre located near the Thusharagiri waterfalls in Kodanchery grama panchayat. The members clarified that the panel could not intervene in complaints related to forests in the wake of a case in the Supreme Court on the issue. People who raised complaints about the tourism project were told to sort it out with representatives of local bodies. The panel members visited the tourism centre as well.

