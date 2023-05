May 10, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

A legislature panel on environment will conduct a hearing in Kozhikode district on Thursday. A release said that a meeting would be held at the collectorate at 10 a.m. The panel would receive complaints and grievances related to various environmental issues in the district. Statements of officials would be recorded over the complaints related to the chicken waste management plant at Kattippara, Kottuli wetlands, and the Thusharagiri Waterfalls tourism project, the release added.