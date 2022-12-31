Legal aid defence counsel system to be operational in Kozhikode from January 3

December 31, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The first legal aid defence counsel system (LADCS) in Kozhikode for providing free legal assistance and representation to citizens in criminal cases in line with the public defence system will become operational at the Kozhikode District Court on January 3.

Kerala High Court judge K. Vinod Chandran will inaugurate the LADCS office, which will function under the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

The project is being implemented in accordance with the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) guidelines. The LADCS panel comprises a chief defence counsel, three deputy defence counsels, and five assistant defence counsels on full-time basis to assist needy persons. Mainly, citizens whose annual income is below ₹3 lakh will be eligible for free service. However, the services of the panel will be available for all needy individuals irrespective of the above restrictions at the initial stage of the case.

LADCS is being rolled out in Kozhikode following its successful trial run in 13 States, including Kerala. It is also part of initiatives to strengthen and professionalise free legal services to citizens in criminal cases. It will be a panel equivalent to the panel of public prosecutors engaged in supporting the government and the police in trials.

DLSA officials said the office of LADCS had already started functioning in Ernakulam district. They added that it had been found successful in extending legal services to the weaker sections. The full-time availability of experienced lawyers was one of the main attractions, they said.

Legal advice and assistance pertaining to all criminal cases, trials, and appeals, including miscellaneous works in all criminal courts such as sessions, special and magistrate courts, will be available for the applicants. Providing legal assistance at the pre-arrest stage as per need and also in accordance with NLSA’s guidelines will be assured. Periodic visits to prisons to check prisoners’ needs too will be part of the project.

According to officials, the new system also offers training opportunities to law students to collaborate with the panel of LADCS. It will offer them an opportunity to have exposure to the practical aspects of criminal law, including the preparation of defence strategy and doing legal research in various factual scenarios. Their services will be utilised for legal research in criminal cases, visiting crime scenes, and interviewing accused persons and their family members, and prison visits.