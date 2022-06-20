Kozhikode

Lecture series

T. Pradeep, Professor of Chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, on Monday delivered a lecture in the Frontier Lecture Series organised by the School of Physical Sciences. He pointed out that nanoscience can provide a solution to the lack of clean water, a major problem being faced by the modern world. Mr. Pradeep was recently chosen for the Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Prize for Water. M.K. Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor, was present.


