Lecture series
T. Pradeep, Professor of Chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, on Monday delivered a lecture in the Frontier Lecture Series organised by the School of Physical Sciences. He pointed out that nanoscience can provide a solution to the lack of clean water, a major problem being faced by the modern world. Mr. Pradeep was recently chosen for the Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Prize for Water. M.K. Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor, was present.
