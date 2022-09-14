Sunil P. Elayidom, academic and orator, will deliver a lecture in memory of N. Rajesh, the late news editor of Madhyamam daily, on Saturday. The theme is ‘Media and Democracy’. The event, being organised by the N. Rajesh Memorial Charitable Trust, will be held at the Chavara Cultural Centre at 3.30 p.m., its chairman M. Firos Khan and secretary Kamal Varadoor said on Wednesday.
Lecture in memory of late journalist
Theme is ‘Media and Democracy’
