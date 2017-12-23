Learning organic lessons from tribal farmers

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has said that the student community has to learn a lot of lessons from tribal farmers in the district as they are the real ambassadors of organic cultivation.

Speaking after inaugurating the Prithika Grama Sahavasa camp, a 10-day work-experience camp organised by the Kerala Agricultural University for the final-year B.Sc. (Agriculture) students of Vellayani Agricultural College at the Government Higher Secondary School at Moolamkavu in the district on Friday, Mr. Sunilkumar said the students should learn the basics of the traditional way of cultivation from the farmers because they had understood the importance of organic cultivation many decades ago. Moreover, the valuable information could not be learnt from any laboratories or universities, the Minister said. People gave least preference to agriculture while opting subjects for higher studies, but the trend would change soon, Mr. Sunilkumar added.

Various programmes, including training for farmers, free soil tests, visit to farmers’ houses and farms in the panchayat, pest and diseases clinics, farmers’ meet, and and an agri-fete will also be held in connection with the camp.