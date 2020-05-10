Learning app offers free service

Codesap Technologies, an edutech firm under the district unit of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has offered its app free of cost for educational institutions, including frontline schools and tuition centres, for online learning during the COVID-19 period.

The software ‘Edusap’ with a mobile application, was launched three years ago with the involvement of students, parents and teachers. It is used by over 200 institutions. Edusap can be downloaded from Playstore and Appstore for Android and iOS phones respectively, a statement said here on Saturday.

According to the officials of Codesap Technologies, the company is offering the app free of cost considering the prevailing uncertainty regarding the restart of the public education system.

The KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.

The app is also helpful for conducting online examinations and communication among students, teachers and parents.

For details, contact: 9539380303, 9744031237 or visit www.edusap.in.